Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Stake Raised by Seascape Capital Management

Seascape Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the quarter. AON accounts for 1.3% of Seascape Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in AON were worth $3,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AON. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in AON by 7.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in AON by 2.7% in the third quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in AON by 2.3% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in AON by 10.4% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in AON by 5.1% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on AON. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AON from $306.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AON from $318.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of AON from $342.00 to $325.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of AON from $304.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $337.50.

Insider Transactions at AON

In other news, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,128. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total value of $6,420,445.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 159,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,690,098. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,532 shares of company stock valued at $23,335,805 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

AON Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE AON traded down $3.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $308.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 738,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,276. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $317.49 and a 200 day moving average of $315.56. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $284.85 and a twelve month high of $347.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.86.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,150.40% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Aon plc will post 15.77 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

