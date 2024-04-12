APA (NASDAQ:APA) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

APA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of APA from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of APA from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (down from $43.00) on shares of APA in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of APA from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of APA from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, APA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.30.

NASDAQ APA traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.72. 7,067,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,952,502. APA has a one year low of $29.47 and a one year high of $46.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.97. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.18). APA had a net margin of 34.95% and a return on equity of 62.64%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that APA will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank grew its position in APA by 208.5% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of APA by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of APA during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of APA by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in APA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

