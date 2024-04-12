ASD 1-Day Volume Reaches $2.08 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 12th. One ASD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0676 or 0.00000101 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ASD has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. ASD has a total market cap of $44.65 million and $2.08 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ASD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00009540 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00011646 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00017141 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $66,856.75 or 0.99873147 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001231 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00011073 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000071 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000056 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD (ASD) is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.07145976 USD and is up 1.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,667,193.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ASD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.