AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Purchased by Seascape Capital Management

Seascape Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the quarter. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 49,492,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,351,653,000 after purchasing an additional 358,399 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 22,946,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,937,000 after buying an additional 1,139,295 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth $715,198,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,222,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,092,000 after buying an additional 1,561,194 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,328,000 after buying an additional 1,343,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:AZN traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.93. The stock had a trading volume of 9,121,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,198,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.85. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $60.47 and a 1-year high of $76.56. The company has a market capitalization of $213.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.50.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 100.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AZN has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

