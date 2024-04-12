Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Given Hold Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 410 ($5.19) target price on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 530 ($6.71) target price on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Thursday.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Atalaya Mining
Atalaya Mining Stock Performance
About Atalaya Mining
Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company's flagship property is its 100% owned Proyecto Riotinto mine, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Atalaya Mining
- What is a Special Dividend?
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Breakout Alert: Coinbase’s Consolidation Is About To End
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- 3 Key Stocks Helping to Drive the EV Race
Receive News & Ratings for Atalaya Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atalaya Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.