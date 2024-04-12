Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Given Hold Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 410 ($5.19) target price on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 530 ($6.71) target price on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Thursday.

Atalaya Mining Stock Performance

About Atalaya Mining

Shares of LON ATYM traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 430.50 ($5.45). 487,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,967. Atalaya Mining has a 52 week low of GBX 281 ($3.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 444.50 ($5.63). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 354.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 333.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £602.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,871.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.43, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company's flagship property is its 100% owned Proyecto Riotinto mine, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

