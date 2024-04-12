Atlantia (OTCMKTS:ATASY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.91

Atlantia SpA (OTCMKTS:ATASY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.91 and traded as low as $11.90. Atlantia shares last traded at $11.91, with a volume of 49,800 shares changing hands.
Atlantia Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.91 and a 200-day moving average of $11.91.
Atlantia Company Profile
Atlantia SpA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of motorways, airports and transport infrastructure, parking areas, and intermodal systems worldwide. It operates and manages approximately 13,000 kilometers of toll motorways. The company manages, maintains, constructs, and widens related motorways operated under concession; and provides support for the Italian motorway operators.
Further Reading
