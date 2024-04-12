Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH) Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Get Free Report) dropped 2.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.53 and last traded at $18.79. Approximately 820 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 5,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.23.

Avidbank Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.23. The stock has a market cap of $146.56 million, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.66.

Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $29.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.92 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avidbank Holdings, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avidbank Company Profile

Avidbank Holdings, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Avidbank that provides financial products and services to businesses and individuals in the Santa Clara, San Mateo, and San Francisco counties. The company offers business and personal deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

