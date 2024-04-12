Axie Infinity (AXS) Trading Down 17% Over Last 7 Days

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 16.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 12th. In the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 17% lower against the dollar. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $1.14 billion and $96.96 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for $7.98 or 0.00011907 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00009942 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00016477 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001260 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67,006.46 or 1.00032780 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00011044 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000057 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.39 or 0.00102105 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 143,171,805 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 143,150,915.63060996 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 9.6362624 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 439 active market(s) with $40,237,329.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

