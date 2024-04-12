Baystate Wealth Management LLC Acquires 31,609 Shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,159,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,609 shares during the period. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 4.3% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Baystate Wealth Management LLC owned 0.95% of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF worth $58,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICSH. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 193,366.3% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,787,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,519,000 after buying an additional 7,782,994 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 141.3% in the third quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 635,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,996,000 after acquiring an additional 371,913 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 746.3% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 246,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,443,000 after acquiring an additional 217,792 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $6,573,000. Finally, Verum Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $3,670,000.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BATS ICSH traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,177,047 shares. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.98 and a 52 week high of $50.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.39.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2276 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

