Baystate Wealth Management LLC Buys 8,294 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,294 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $3,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACWX. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 66,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after buying an additional 29,291 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 717,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,728,000 after acquiring an additional 83,832 shares during the period. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $400,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ACWX stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.97. The company had a trading volume of 926,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,775. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.88. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a one year low of $44.89 and a one year high of $53.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

