Baystate Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,212,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,325 shares during the period. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF comprises approximately 4.6% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Baystate Wealth Management LLC owned 1.30% of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF worth $62,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMFL. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1,850.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 5,975.0% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter.

OMFL stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.28. 307,019 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.57.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.2461 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This is an increase from Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

