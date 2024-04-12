Baystate Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 372,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,568 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF comprises 2.7% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Baystate Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.58% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $36,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIOO. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 79.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Price Performance

VIOO stock traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.01. 126,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,218. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.90 and a fifty-two week high of $102.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.43.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

