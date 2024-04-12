Baystate Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,493 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC owned 0.22% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF worth $3,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 75,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 66,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,064,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,753,000 after buying an additional 24,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invera Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,011,000.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NULV stock traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $37.00. The company had a trading volume of 88,466 shares. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $30.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.41 and its 200 day moving average is $35.58. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.92.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

