Baystate Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 82,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,583 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $8,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,305,000 after buying an additional 154,770 shares in the last quarter.

MUB stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.58. 4,106,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,698,638. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.78 and a 52-week high of $108.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.18.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

