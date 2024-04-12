Baystate Wealth Management LLC Purchases 58,361 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,045,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,361 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Baystate Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $42,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% during the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.84 on Friday, reaching $41.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,304,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,351,080. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $43.10. The company has a market capitalization of $74.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.36.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

