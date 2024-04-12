Baystate Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,996,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,273 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 7.5% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Baystate Wealth Management LLC owned 0.60% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $101,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 56,501,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,123,000 after buying an additional 2,722,638 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 53,616,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,644,000 after buying an additional 1,303,499 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 27,505,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,450,000 after buying an additional 694,340 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,665,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,846,000 after buying an additional 2,044,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 12,587,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,107,000 after buying an additional 322,362 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:SPDW traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,893,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,248,256. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $29.39 and a one year high of $35.94. The company has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.95 and a 200 day moving average of $33.15.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

