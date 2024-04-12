Baystate Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 461,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $33,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BND. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% in the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,478,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,095,952. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.57. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $67.99 and a 52 week high of $74.38.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2163 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

