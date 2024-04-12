Baystate Wealth Management LLC Sells 864 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the period. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF comprises about 0.4% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Baystate Wealth Management LLC owned 0.14% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $5,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DSI. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 91.9% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 10,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 39.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 160.0% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 7,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 220.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 7,586 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DSI traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.65. The company had a trading volume of 88,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,892. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52 week low of $76.12 and a 52 week high of $101.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.02 and its 200-day moving average is $90.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

