BCE (NYSE:BCE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $32.27

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $32.27 and last traded at $32.27, with a volume of 995469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.79.

Several analysts recently commented on BCE shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price (down from $54.00) on shares of BCE in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on BCE from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. TD Securities lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on BCE from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

The firm has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 8.82%. Research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.742 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.26%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. BCE’s payout ratio is 173.96%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 239.9% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

