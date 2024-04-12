Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Trading Down 5.5%

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $37.50 and last traded at $37.70. Approximately 8,758 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 61,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

Get Belite Bio alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Belite Bio

Belite Bio Stock Down 10.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -28.38 and a beta of -1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.70 and its 200-day moving average is $41.13.

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.11. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Belite Bio, Inc will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Belite Bio

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Belite Bio by 194.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Belite Bio during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Belite Bio during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Belite Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Belite Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Belite Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases (STGD1). Its lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered, once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in STGD1 and GA patients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Belite Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belite Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.