Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Trading 2.2% Higher

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $77.81 and last traded at $77.61. 142,930 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 276,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Blackbaud from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Blackbaud

Blackbaud Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,527.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.04.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. Blackbaud had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $295.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 25,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total value of $1,743,594.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,558,042.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $31,746.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,941,232. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 25,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total transaction of $1,743,594.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,558,042.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,897 shares of company stock valued at $3,190,458. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Blackbaud by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,574,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,316,000 after buying an additional 23,727 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in Blackbaud by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 7,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Blackbaud by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 456,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,573,000 after acquiring an additional 77,348 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Blackbaud by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 140,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,145,000 after acquiring an additional 16,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Blackbaud by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 40,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

About Blackbaud

(Get Free Report)

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.