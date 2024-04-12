BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, an increase of 108.1% from the March 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.3 %
BNY stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.34. 43,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,917. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $10.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.07.
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.
