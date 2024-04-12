Blur (BLUR) One Day Volume Hits $112.05 Million

Blur (BLUR) traded 20.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Blur has a total market cap of $33.45 million and $112.05 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Blur has traded down 23.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Blur token can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000605 BTC on major exchanges.

Blur Profile

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io. Blur’s official website is blur.io.

Blur Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 1,533,993,043.6643836 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.517983 USD and is down -2.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 225 active market(s) with $47,503,515.87 traded over the last 24 hours.

