Bull Oak Capital LLC Boosts Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Bull Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,567 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.9% of Bull Oak Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Bull Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 896,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,407,000 after buying an additional 285,876 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 39,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 785,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,830,000 after buying an additional 165,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,338,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,841,000 after buying an additional 364,260 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:GOVT traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.31. The company had a trading volume of 6,876,078 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.48.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.0583 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.