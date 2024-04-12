Bull Oak Capital LLC Buys 90,246 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Bull Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 142.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,246 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises 4.4% of Bull Oak Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Bull Oak Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $16,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 338.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 16,748 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 34.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 208.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 14,557 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,279,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,316,453. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.85 and a fifty-two week high of $110.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.28.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.4819 dividend. This represents a $5.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

