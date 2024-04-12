Bull Oak Capital LLC Has $627,000 Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Bull Oak Capital LLC trimmed its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,003 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Intuit makes up about 0.2% of Bull Oak Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Bull Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTU. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $1,173,468,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 118,345.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,767,000 after buying an additional 2,086,431 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Intuit by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,830,000 after buying an additional 1,027,752 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 42,268.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 610,954 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $312,161,000 after buying an additional 609,512 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Intuit by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,350,929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $690,244,000 after buying an additional 514,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INTU. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $615.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $645.00.

NASDAQ INTU traded down $6.60 on Friday, hitting $621.11. 1,454,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,251,835. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $400.22 and a 1-year high of $671.01. The company has a market cap of $173.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $646.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $595.60.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

In other Intuit news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total transaction of $2,450,897.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,233,800.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total transaction of $2,450,897.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,948 shares in the company, valued at $15,233,800.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,717 shares of company stock worth $3,117,156. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

