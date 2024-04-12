Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Short Interest Down 84.0% in March

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a drop of 84.0% from the March 15th total of 53,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Capgemini Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGEMY traded down $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.92. 31,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,892. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.83. Capgemini has a 12-month low of $32.43 and a 12-month high of $49.70.

Get Capgemini alerts:

Capgemini Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

Receive News & Ratings for Capgemini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capgemini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.