Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Short Interest Up 300.0% in March

Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Capricorn Energy Price Performance

Shares of CRNCY stock remained flat at $4.30 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.12. Capricorn Energy has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $7.67.

Capricorn Energy Company Profile

Capricorn Energy PLC, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and gas. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was formerly known as Cairn Energy PLC and changed its name to Capricorn Energy PLC in December 2021.

