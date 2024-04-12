Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Short Interest Up 300.0% in March

Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Capricorn Energy Price Performance
Shares of CRNCY stock remained flat at $4.30 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.12. Capricorn Energy has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $7.67.
Capricorn Energy Company Profile
