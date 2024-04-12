Cardano 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $61.60 Million (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 12th. In the last week, Cardano has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00000743 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $17.71 billion and approximately $61.60 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,213.60 or 0.04797370 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.76 or 0.00057869 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00020531 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00008484 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00011770 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00013922 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000285 BTC.

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,785,005,677 coins and its circulating supply is 35,610,001,905 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

