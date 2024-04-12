Cascadero Copper (CVE:CCD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.01

Cascadero Copper Co. (CVE:CCD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 59000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Cascadero Copper Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.01. The firm has a market cap of C$3.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.07.

Cascadero Copper Company Profile

Cascadero Copper Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in Argentina. The company explores for cesium, silver, zinc, lead, gold, uranium, copper, tellurium, tin, molybdenum, iron, and rubidium ores. It holds interests in 27 mineral properties located in the northern area of the Argentine Puna.

