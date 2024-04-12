Catena Media plc (OTCMKTS:CTTMF) Short Interest Up 55.0% in March

Catena Media plc (OTCMKTS:CTTMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a growth of 55.0% from the March 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Catena Media Stock Performance

Catena Media stock remained flat at $0.93 during midday trading on Friday. Catena Media has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.23.

Catena Media Company Profile

Catena Media plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides affiliation marketing services for operators of online sports betting and casino platforms in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Casino and Sports. The Casino segment provides content, insights, and offers that connect people interested in slots, poker, blackjack, and other casino games with platform operators.

