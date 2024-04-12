CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 154,400 shares, a growth of 52.7% from the March 15th total of 101,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 772.0 days.

CDHSF stock remained flat at $0.81 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.81. CDL Hospitality Trusts has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $0.90.

About CDL Hospitality Trusts

CDL Hospitality Trusts (CDLHT) is one of Asia's leading hospitality trusts with assets under management of about S$3.3 billion as at 31 December 2023. CDLHT is a stapled group comprising CDL Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust (H-REIT), a real estate investment trust, and CDL Hospitality Business Trust (HBT), a business trust.

