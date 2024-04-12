CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 154,400 shares, a growth of 52.7% from the March 15th total of 101,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 772.0 days.
CDL Hospitality Trusts Price Performance
CDHSF stock remained flat at $0.81 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.81. CDL Hospitality Trusts has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $0.90.
About CDL Hospitality Trusts
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CDL Hospitality Trusts
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Breakout Alert: Coinbase’s Consolidation Is About To End
- Trading Halts Explained
- 3 Key Stocks Helping to Drive the EV Race
Receive News & Ratings for CDL Hospitality Trusts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDL Hospitality Trusts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.