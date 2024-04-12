Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Short Interest Up 45.1% in March

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,400 shares, an increase of 45.1% from the March 15th total of 43,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Central Japan Railway stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.65. 68,203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,214. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.58 and its 200-day moving average is $12.19. Central Japan Railway has a 12 month low of $10.78 and a 12 month high of $13.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.30.

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.67. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Central Japan Railway will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

