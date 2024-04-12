Charlie’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHUC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Charlie’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHUC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 86.9% from the March 15th total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Charlie’s Stock Up 2.3 %

OTCMKTS:CHUC traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.11. 256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,364. The company has a market capitalization of $25.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 3.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.13. Charlie’s has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.24.

About Charlie’s

Charlie's Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, markets, and distributes nicotine-based vapor products in the United States and internationally. The company also provides non-combustible nicotine-related, alternative alkaloid vapor products, and hemp-derived vapor and edible products.

