China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

China CITIC Bank Price Performance

OTCMKTS CHCJY remained flat at $10.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.51. China CITIC Bank has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.03.

About China CITIC Bank

China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited provides various banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in segments, such as Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Financial Market business. It accepts deposits; offers corporate and personal loans; and provides securities agency, remittance and settlement, and guarantee services, as well as investment banking and international services.

