China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
China CITIC Bank Price Performance
OTCMKTS CHCJY remained flat at $10.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.51. China CITIC Bank has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.03.
About China CITIC Bank
