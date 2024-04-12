China Conch Venture Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CCVTF) Short Interest Update

China Conch Venture Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CCVTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,343,800 shares, a decrease of 29.8% from the March 15th total of 1,914,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
China Conch Venture Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CCVTF remained flat at 0.76 during trading on Friday. China Conch Venture has a 1-year low of 0.76 and a 1-year high of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 0.76 and a 200 day moving average price of 0.79.
About China Conch Venture
