China Conch Venture Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CCVTF) Short Interest Update

China Conch Venture Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CCVTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,343,800 shares, a decrease of 29.8% from the March 15th total of 1,914,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

China Conch Venture Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CCVTF remained flat at 0.76 during trading on Friday. China Conch Venture has a 1-year low of 0.76 and a 1-year high of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 0.76 and a 200 day moving average price of 0.79.

About China Conch Venture

China Conch Venture Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides various solutions for energy saving and environmental protection in China, the Asia-Pacific, and South America. The company operates through Waste to Energy Projects, Port Logistics Services, New Building Materials, New Energy Materials, and Investments segments.

