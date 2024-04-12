Clarius Group LLC Buys 1,063 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,908 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,377 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 50,145 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,519,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 28,252 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,110,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,080 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,955 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.14.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, VP John A. Jr. Mccoy sold 472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $55,932.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,704 shares in the company, valued at $9,444,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John A. Jr. Mccoy sold 472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $55,932.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,760 shares in the company, valued at $2,223,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,435 shares of company stock worth $6,451,298. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABT stock traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.69. 1,713,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,547,708. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.20. The company has a market cap of $188.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.74. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $89.67 and a 12-month high of $121.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.19 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 67.48%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

