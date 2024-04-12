Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in March

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Cochlear Price Performance

OTCMKTS CHEOY traded up $1.72 on Friday, hitting $104.57. 4,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,201. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.10. Cochlear has a 52-week low of $73.73 and a 52-week high of $114.50.

Cochlear Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.0336 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1%.

Cochlear Company Profile

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. Cochlear Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

