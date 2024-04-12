Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Down 1.1%

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) fell 1.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $39.56 and last traded at $39.71. 2,405,460 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 20,403,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Get Comcast alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Comcast

Comcast Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.92.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comcast

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in Comcast by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,687,406 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $73,993,000 after acquiring an additional 121,279 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Comcast by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 23,073 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 5,159 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Comcast in the third quarter valued at about $8,868,000. CIC Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 42.8% in the third quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Comcast

(Get Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.