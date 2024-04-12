Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

NASDAQ:CONN traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $4.05. The stock had a trading volume of 157,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,802. The company has a market capitalization of $99.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.42. Conn’s has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $5.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.77.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Conn’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Conn’s by 55.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 128,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 45,593 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Conn’s by 127.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Conn’s by 44.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Conn’s by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. 55.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges; and furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses.

