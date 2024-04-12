Costello Asset Management INC Acquires 150 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 120.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total value of $396,170.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,624.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total transaction of $396,170.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,624.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.90, for a total value of $296,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,961,121.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,414 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hershey Trading Down 2.2 %

Hershey stock traded down $4.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $185.29. 1,167,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,990,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.97. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $178.82 and a fifty-two week high of $276.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $193.85 and its 200-day moving average is $191.74.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 51.79% and a net margin of 16.67%. Hershey’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 60.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HSY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hershey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $191.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.81.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Further Reading

