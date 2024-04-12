Costello Asset Management INC Acquires New Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JCI. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.95. 3,094,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,677,044. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $70.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.24.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on JCI shares. TheStreet raised Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. HSBC lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.08.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

