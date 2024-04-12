Costello Asset Management INC Buys 145 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 93.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PH. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:PH traded down $8.45 on Friday, reaching $547.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,526. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $309.89 and a 1-year high of $570.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $70.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $536.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $465.78.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $551.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. TD Cowen raised Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $588.00 to $629.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $602.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $515.38.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $1,494,122.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,741,899.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $1,991,664.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at $6,693,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $1,494,122.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,079 shares of company stock valued at $6,099,566 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

