Costello Asset Management INC Decreases Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Costello Asset Management INC lessened its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 66.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,349 shares during the quarter. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in UGI were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. US Bancorp DE raised its position in UGI by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in UGI by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in UGI by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 5,396 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in UGI by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 7,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in UGI by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 173,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,489,000 after acquiring an additional 11,826 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UGI traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.38. 859,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,948,751. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. UGI Co. has a 12 month low of $20.19 and a 12 month high of $35.18.

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. UGI had a negative net margin of 5.48% and a positive return on equity of 14.09%. Equities research analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is currently -68.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of UGI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of UGI from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of UGI from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

