Costello Asset Management INC Has $5.61 Million Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Costello Asset Management INC lessened its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,171 shares during the period. Zimmer Biomet makes up approximately 4.7% of Costello Asset Management INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $5,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,954,843,000 after buying an additional 3,695,510 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 21.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,863,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $545,809,000 after buying an additional 852,186 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,315,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $556,244,000 after buying an additional 96,028 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,102,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,560,000 after buying an additional 1,384,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,080,463 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $345,690,000 after buying an additional 144,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE ZBH traded down $3.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.86. 621,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,481,184. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.77 and its 200 day moving average is $118.78. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $149.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZBH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 26,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total value of $3,364,184.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,677,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

See Also

