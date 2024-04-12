Costello Asset Management INC Has $63,000 Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Costello Asset Management INC reduced its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 712.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,482,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,843,000 after acquiring an additional 15,330,140 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 83,676.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,410,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,925,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400,264 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $297,581,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the third quarter worth about $260,761,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 1,140.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,138,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804,624 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CARR. Citigroup upped their target price on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.86.

In other news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,427,647.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,282.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,427,647.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,282.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $19,201,832.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 422,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,899,281.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CARR traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.40. 3,132,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,738,880. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.73. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.28 and a fifty-two week high of $60.87.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

