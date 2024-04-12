Costello Asset Management INC Sells 138 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Costello Asset Management INC lessened its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 47,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,276,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 447.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total value of $277,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DUK. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

Shares of DUK stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $94.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,157,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,018,922. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.11 and its 200 day moving average is $93.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.46. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.06 and a one year high of $100.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

