Costello Asset Management INC Takes Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $114.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,213,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,548. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.02. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $111.45 and a 52-week high of $119.57.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.3056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

