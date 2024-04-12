Creditcoin (CTC) Trading Down 23.9% Over Last Week

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $226.78 million and approximately $22.12 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.70 or 0.00001039 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Creditcoin has traded down 23.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001502 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002412 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000035 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,585,921 coins and its circulating supply is 325,798,691 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Biswap (BSW) token is used for governance of the Biswap platform, allowing holders to vote on proposals and earn a share of revenue. It is also used for LP token farming, staking, and transaction fee discounts on Biswap’s DEX.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.