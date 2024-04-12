Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Cronos Group Inc. (TSE:CRON – Get Free Report) traded down 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$3.44 and last traded at C$3.45. 193,501 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 205,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Cronos Group from C$2.84 to C$2.82 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

Cronos Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Cronos Group Company Profile

The company has a market cap of C$1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.38, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 24.01, a current ratio of 22.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company that engages in the cultivation, production and marketing of cannabis products in Canada, Israel, and Germany. It offers dried flower, pre-rolls, oils, vaporizers, edibles, and cannabis tinctures under the Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE NATURALS brands.

